The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Businesswoman of the Year luncheon and announce the winner among its five nominees during the event Nov. 16.
The event is scheduled to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Georgia Club, 1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham. Tonya Lanthier, CEO of DentalPost, will be the guest speaker.
The chamber’s five nominees for the award this year include Beth McIntyre of the Piedmont Regional Library System, Ellen Petree of the Barrow County School System, Jennifer Sims of Homestar Financial, Terri Tarver of Progressive Realty and Staci Waters of Barrow County Farm Bureau.
Tickets for the luncheon are available for $35 apiece. For more information, call the chamber at 770-867-9444.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow will be the presenting sponsor.
