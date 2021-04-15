The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce's 21st annual, set for May 11 at The Legends course at Chateau Elan, is sold out for team entries, but the chamber still has spots available for "premium hole" sponsorships.
The sponsorships will "enable you to bring your business onto the tee box with the golfers," tournament organizers said.
Current premium hole sponsors include Bizzy Bee, All County Electric, The Landings of Winder, Winder Insurance Center and Essential Construction.
The tournament is being presented this year by Renasant Bank. Cable East and Harrison Poultry are tournament sponsors.
For more information on hole sponsorships, call the chamber at 770-867-9444.
