The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce last week announced the recent hire of Christine Greeson as its new programs manager.
Greeson, formerly with local bank Verity Bank and its acquirer Community & Southern Bank, and most recently with Athens Auto Auctions, returns to Barrow County, working with Barrow Chamber members.
“Serving and supporting this community has always been a priority to me, and this position will allow me to make a bigger impact for the people and businesses of Barrow and the surrounding area,” Greeson said in a chamber news release. “I look forward to jumping back in and getting to work on the programs and opportunities the xhamber provides for our members and the community.”
“Christine Greeson brings a wealth of knowledge of businesses in the greater Barrow County area,” added chamber president/CEO Tommy Jennings. “She has familiarity with not only the members, but many of our outreach programs such as our Ambassador and Women in Business committees. We are indeed fortunate to have someone with an innate knowledge of the chamber, and also of the business community in Barrow. I am delighted to have her on our team.”
