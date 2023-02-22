The Barrow County School System invited the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce members to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what daily life is like at local schools.
Twelve community members signed up to become a "Teacher for a Day."
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 8:12 am
Each participant was paired up with the 2022 "Teacher of the Year" and spent a full day in the classroom on Friday, Feb. 17.
The participants helped with instruction, worked with students and learned about the teaching profession. Participants shadowed a teacher, learned from them and saw how school has changed since they were a student. "We promised that no homework would be assigned," said BCSS communications director Shenley Rountree.
The Teacher for a Day program was modeled after the extremely successful "Principal for a Day" program, which has been going for four years and is also in partnership with the Chamber.
