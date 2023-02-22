Teacher for a Day

Amy Hunter Rhodes shadowed Katie Dills' third grade class at County Line Elementary School on Friday. Dills' class went to the book fair to make their shopping lists and also learned a lesson on taxes.

The Barrow County School System invited the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce members to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what daily life is like at local schools.

Twelve community members signed up to become a "Teacher for a Day."

