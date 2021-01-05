The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce has postponed its 74th annual awards dinner until this summer amid recent sharp increases in coronavirus cases locally.
The chamber, which had been scheduled to have the awards dinner Jan. 30, has tentatively scheduled the event for Friday, June 25, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Chamber leaders said the results from a recent survey of members showed that members had concerns about attending the event in January, but that they also would prefer an in-person event rather than a virtual gathering.
The 2021 dinner will be presented by Bank OZK and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
Chamber leaders also announced the First Tuesday luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, has been pushed back to Feb. 2 at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center. The speaker will be Mark Kooyman, Discovery Chief at Experience Discovery. And the chamber has postponed its Friday morning Business over Breakfast for this month until February as well.
