The 22nd Annual Barrow County Chamber Golf Classic is set May 23 at The Legends of Chateau Elan in Braselton.
Team entry is $1,000 (for team of four) and includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, biscuits, snacks, drinks while playing, lunch, awards reception and hospitality bags including player gifts.
The cost of entry for individual players is $225 and includes green fee, golf cart, range balls, biscuit, snacks, drinks while playing, lunch, awards reception and a hospitality bag.
The following sponsorships are available:
Hole Sponsor - $150: Sponsorship sign on the course
Premium Hole Sponsor -$350: Table set-up with promotional items, food, drinks, etc.; includes two sponsorship signs on the course
Beverage Cart - $600 (2): Opportunity to interact with golfers on the course while driving the beverage cart. Drinks provided. Includes sponsorship sign on cart and on course.
Golf Cart Sponsor - $1,000: All golf carts for participants and advertisement on carts
Tourney Sponsor - $1,500: One team entry, two sponsorship signs, listing with logo on clubhouse sign, one year banner on the Chamber website, items in the hospitality bags, ad space in Chamber's promotional materials.
After-Hours Sponsor - $2,500: One team entry, one hole sponsorship, one sign at the clubhouse, items in the hospitality bags, ad space in the Chamber's promotional materials
The event is presented by Harrison Poultry and Renasant Bank.
