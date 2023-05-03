Golf Classic set May 23

22nd Annual Barrow County Chamber Golf Classic May 23rd, 2023 The Legends of Chateau Elan HARRISON GOLDEN GOODNESS YOUNG CHICKEN 5473 Legends Drive Braselton, GA BARROW COUNTY Sponsorship's Available 'RENASANT BANK Beverage Cart: $600 (2) Sign up for this opportunity to interact with golfers on the course while driving the beverage cart. We provide the drinks; you provide the drivers. Includes sign on cart and on course. Hole Sponsor: $150 Hole sponsorship sign on the course allows you to advertise your business and show your support. Premium Hole Sponsor. $350 A chance to get out on the course and meet the golfers! Set up a table with promotional items, food, drinks - you name it! Be creative! Includes two sponsor signs on the course. Type of sponsorship: (Hole, Cart, , etc) Company: Contact: Email: Payment Info: Invoice me: Exp: cvc: Phone: or Zip: Amount:

 

Date: May 23, 2023

The Legends at Chateau Elan

5473 Legends Drive

Braselton, GA 

Registration begins at 8:30 A.M.    

Christine Greeson

The 22nd Annual Barrow County Chamber Golf Classic is set May 23 at The Legends of Chateau Elan in Braselton.

Team entry is $1,000 (for team of four) and includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, biscuits, snacks, drinks while playing, lunch, awards reception and hospitality bags including player gifts.

