Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence during the 80th Annual 4-H State Congress as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta July 18-21.
State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
One Barrow County 4-H’er, Chander Lampp, competed at the state-level public speaking and demonstration competition, Georgia 4-H State Congress last week.
Chandler recently graduated and this was his last opportunity to attend State Congress. It was Chandler’s third time winning his way to the State Congress competition.
This year he walked away with Second Overall honors in the swine category. Chandler has been in 4-H, shown swine, and competed in project achievement since 5th grade. Chandler has also been active in various leadership and community service activities, was a member of the 4-H Shotgun Team, served on the local 4-H County Council and served as a FFA Member and officer. Chandler is the son of Jason and Kim Lampp of Statham.
For more information about Georgia 4-H, contact your local University of Georgia County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.