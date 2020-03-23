The following church service modifications and other event cancellations or modifications in Barrow County, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, have been submitted to the Barrow News-Journal.
CHURCHES
•Winder First Baptist Church is moving its gatherings to online only for at least the next two weeks — Sunday, March 22 and Sunday, March 29. Services will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/winderfirst. You do not have to have a Facebook account to watch the service. For more information, go to www.winderfirst.com.
•Calvary Baptist Church in Auburn is moving to Facebook Live services for at least the next two weeks. The church will post services at its normal church times — 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
•First Baptist Church of Carl will have no services until further notice.
•Corinth United Methodist Church is closed until further notice. Prayer requests can be submitted on the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CorinthUnitedMethodistChurch/.
OTHER EVENTS
•The Fort Yargo Living History Society's Market Faire scheduled for March 27-29 at Fort Yargo State Park has been canceled while the Firewise Volunteer Program scheduled for April 4 and the Spring Sustainability Festival scheduled for April 18 were postponed. Park officials announced event programming will be limited in the coming weeks, but the park remains open for walking, biking, hiking, fishing (license required), etc.
•The Great American Cleanup event in Barrow County scheduled for March 27-28 has be been postponed to May 22-23. The event will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 and 8 a.m. to noon May 23 at 233 East Broad St., Winder.
•The Town of Braselton has canceled its Rivers Alive event scheduled for April 11. "Because we have been requested to limit events to 10 people or less and because the State Arboretum is closed to groups, we are canceling the Rivers Alive event that was scheduled for April 11," town leaders said. "We are hoping that you will get out and walk the RiverWalk or LifePath or just in your neighborhood during this time of sheltering in place and, while you do, pick up trash so we can keep our Braselton clean."
•The nonprofit Come Alive Ministries Pregnancy Care Center has rescheduled its annual dinner from April 25 to Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. More information will be released as the date approaches, leaders said.
•With Lanier Technical College’s campuses being closed through the end of March, Adult Literacy Barrow has canceled its GED orientation sessions for the rest of the month. Upcoming orientations are currently planned for 10 a.m. April 15, 6 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. April 29 at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
