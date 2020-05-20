Barrow County Emergency Services has organized a charity car cruise Saturday, May 23, in honor of former Fire Medic Sean Crowe, who died unexpectedly on April 25.
The cruise will start at Georgia Square Mall at 3 p.m., leave the mall at 4:15 p.m. and finish at Holly Hill Mall at 5 p.m. with the Dixie Cruisers Car Show.
“We are doing this as way to honor the memory of (Crowe)” said Captain Brett Skinner of BCES in a news release. “Sean was a great friend and a great fire medic. He was always quick to make people laugh and would do anything for you. We will miss him greatly and want to honor him anyway we can.”
The charity cruise is being held to highlight Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in veterans and the need to help them and understand what effects it has on their lives, according to the release.
All proceeds will be given to Barrow County Veterans Resource Center in Crowe’s name.
“PTSD affects between 15 and 30 percent of our veterans, and we must step up and help them deal with it,” organizers said. “This cruise will hopefully help in this effort.”
Crowe, 39, a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, was a lifelong resident of Barrow County, according to his obituary and deployed overseas twice with the Army National Guard after joining in 2010. After returning home from his second deployment, he attended paramedic school, where he graduated at the top of his class.
Crowe joined Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015 and began working for Madison County in 2019.
“As a result of his military service, (Crowe) suffered PTSD and his service in EMS made it harder on him,” said BCES Lt. Nic Bourchier. “He gave so much of himself to all of us and we want to honor him for his sacrifice. In tough situations, Sean always found ways to lighten the moods and help others deal with the situation, and this is a way for us to help lighten the loss of Sean.
“We will always remember Sean and we want others to know who he was. He suffered from PTSD and it had a huge impact on his life, but it was not all he was.”
