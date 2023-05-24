Charles Smith of Winder earned a place on Furman University's dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. He is the son of Brian and Valarie Smith.
Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,500 students in Greenville, S. Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty. Its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation. Learn more at www.furman.edu/furman-advantage/.
