Pat Mitchell, of Flowery Branch, the author of the “Super Dooper Kids Books,” is donating 100% of her proceeds to local animal charities.
She is also donating her books to the charities to be shared with the community.
Mitchell is the owner of Super Dooper Dog Training and a certification tester/observer with Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
She plans to write a series of four children’s books based on her late therapy dog Dooper, who she took to hospitals and schools.
“I had the coolest therapy dog, Super Dooper,” Mitchell said. “Dooper was even on the cover of a magazine.”
“Super Dooper Kids Books was born after Dooper died of old age,” she added. “These are stories Dooper would have loved hearing the kids read to him during his classroom visits. I want kids to open my books, turn the pages and let their imaginations soar.”
“Every shiny penny, 100% of the proceeds, [will go] directly to my favorite animal charities. It's crazy I know, but what an awesome way to keep Dooper’s memory alive.”
The first book, “Frannie and the Skunk Who Couldn’t Skunk,” has been released with proceeds going to Frankie and Andy’s Place out of Winder.
Frankie and Andy’s Place is a “unique combination of senior dog shelter and emotional healing center” for people. They do elementary school visits, adult day center visits, on-site visits with special education classes from Winder-Barrow High School and Extra Special People and senior care visits with Bethlehem’s Gateway Gardens.
The second book, “Leo, the Part-Time Cat,” will be available for pre-order on Nov. 21.
The proceeds will go to Off the Chain USA, a Braselton organization that “provides non-judgmental assistance to improve the welfare of dogs chained or tethered in Northeast Georgia.”
They provide free fences and doghouses, educate pet owners and give other resources like pet food and veterinary care.
“You may wonder why these two charities,” Mitchell said.
“Because I know them. I am a volunteer for both of them. I’m in there being a doer, not just a donor.”
“They earn my respect. I know firsthand these are two top-notch animal charities who are determined to stick to their mission statements, have structure and protocols in place, have strong accounting practices and quality boards of directors to steer them towards greatness.”
The books are illustrated by a teenage girl named Ayden Kate Plumlee.
For more information on the books and where to buy them, visit the series website at https://www.superdooperkidsbooks.com/.
