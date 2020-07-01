The Chimneys golf course, owned and operated by the City of Winder, will be closed through at least July 15 after a course employee was "potentially exposed" to someone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, city officials said Wednesday, July 1.
The closure is "out of an abundance of caution" to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, officials said in a news release, adding that all golf course employees will self-quarantine at home and have been asked to be tested for COVID-19.
The golf course employee has not had contact with non-golf course employees and has not entered any other city facilities, officials said. Therefore, all other city facilities will remain open to the public.
All facilities at the golf course will undergo a "thorough" cleaning, officials said.
Customers who have pre-paid for tee times and other golf course services are eligible for a refund. Contact info@chimneysgc.com to request a refund.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but protecting the health and well-being of our customers and staff is a priority," officials said.
