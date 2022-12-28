Christie Hutchins and her students at Bramlett Elementary School were awarded the first annual Sweet P award for having the highest yield/square foot of potatoes during the University of Georgia Barrow County Extensions' Sweet Potatoes for Summer program.
Further congratulations were given to the following teachers for their exemplary school gardens that participated in the Sweet Potatoes for Summer program:
