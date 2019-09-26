The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 275 North 5th Ave., Winder, and Winder-Barrow High School will co-host an “Out of the Darkness” community walk on Saturday, Sept. 28, in an effort to raise awareness of and contribute to prevention of suicide.
More than 200 people have signed up to participate, church leaders said. Registration will be at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony and walk around the high school will be at 9 a.m. All activities will begin at the church, across from the high school.
According to state statistics, there were 128 confirmed suicides in Barrow County, 46 percent higher than the state average. Teen suicide rates doubled the state average.
“We hope to raise awareness to this horrible situation, provide educational displays on mental health and be there to listen to anyone who has a story to tell,” leaders said. “We have to help each other to end this.”
Those who aren’t able to walk can go to afsp.org/barrow and sign up as a “virtual or active walker.” A raffle will be held with items donated from local businesses. All donations will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“They teach us, represent us in research and legislation, and support us in our effort to end suicide,” leaders said. “Please join us, and let’s work together to end the stigma of mental illness and suicide here at home.”
For more information, call 770-867-9056.
