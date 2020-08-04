The Georgia Municipal Association is urging people to participate in the 2020 Census.
As of Aug. 2, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s data, Barrow County had a self-response rate of 68 percent, which exceeds the national rate of 62.9 percent and statewide rate of 58.7 percent in Georgia.
The cities of Auburn (68.8 percent), Winder (64.8 percent) were also above both marks while Statham was at 61.5 percent. Bethlehem was at 58.4 percent and Carl at 48.4 percent.
The GMA has an ongoing participation “challenge” among its members through Aug. 28 and plans to recognize cities with the highest increase in participation rate by featuring them in its print and digital media platforms.
“The importance of obtaining an accurate count for the 2020 Census cannot be overstated, as it will determine your city’s federal funding for the next 10 years,” said Holger Loewendorf, GMA research manager, in a news release. “Do your part to make sure everyone counts.”
In addition to responding by phone and mail, people can quickly fill out the Census form online at www.2020census.gov.
The push from the GMA comes as the bureau has announced it will end all counting efforts, including door-to-door knocking on Sept. 30, a month earlier than the initial Oct. 31 deadline it established at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
The decision has prompted concerns about the overall accuracy of the count and how that might affect federal funding levels and political representation for states and communities, especially those with higher numbers of historically-undercounted subgroups. A reported released by the bureau after the 2010 Census that the black population was undercounted by 2.1 percent while renters were undercounted by 1.1 percent.
The bureau has announced a nationwide ramping-up of its door-to-door knocking efforts for unresponsive households will begin Aug. 11.
