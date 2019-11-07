The City of Auburn has been selected by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to receive one of the Employee Health and Wellbeing Incentive Grants awarded statewide to promote worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of city employees and family members.
Awards are made to members of the GMA GMEBS Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, based on “a city’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion,” according to a news release.
As part of the grant process, the city designated a Health Promotion Champion to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend Local Government Risk Management Services’ (LGRMS) High Impact Health Promotion Champion training session.
“Workplace wellbeing programs have a demonstrated track record of improving employee health and quality of life while reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale,” according to the release.
The GMA offers wellbeing services to all member cities through LGRMS, a not-for-profit agency operated jointly with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
Employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a Health Risk Appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
"We are pleased that the GMA recognizes our interest in employee health and in managing healthcare costs. This grant will help us provide new programs to our staff and their families,” Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger said.
The GMA – GMEBS Incentive Grant is available to all Georgia Municipal Association members. Currently, several cities, authorities, and regional commissions participate in the health plan. All cities, authorities, and regional commissions participating in the GMA – GMEBS are eligible to apply for the Health and Wellbeing Incentive Grants on an annual basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.