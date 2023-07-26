The City of Winder’s new internal fueling station will give city leaders a plan for fueling up during emergencies or natural disasters.
What started as a conversation between city administration, council members and department leaders three years ago, was fast-tracked after the cyber-attack of a major east coast fuel pipeline in spring of 2021.
“The idea to have on hand an emergency 30-day supply of fuel for our fleets was our initial goal. But the more questions we asked and research we did revealed that fuel storage tanks must be periodically turned over to prevent degradation of the fuel,” said Neil Counts with ESG Operations, who served as one of the fueling stations project managers.
After realizing a storage tank would benefit from regular usage, the team audited the city’s annual fuel consumption along with reviewing the safety of the current fueling process.
“All of our crews were using local gas stations, which most standard commercial gas stations aren’t outfitted to accommodate large vehicles. We considered that our fire trucks, dump trucks along with trailers hauling equipment would benefit from an easily maneuverable space reducing the risk of backing accidents and increasing the safety for staff,” said Counts.
In May 2023, the idea of a fueling station became a reality upon council’s approval to have tanks installed at the city’s Cedar Creek campus.
A 20,000-gallon tank will provide fuel daily to the city’s fleet vehicles, and in the event of a severe natural disaster or other emergency, police, fire and utility vehicles will now have a plan for fueling up.
The fuel station will be maintained by city staff and will undergo regular safety inspections to ensure its readiness.
A recently implemented fuel management system will provide safeguards to maintain appropriate fuel levels for emergencies and accommodate regular usage.
