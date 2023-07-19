The City of Winder’s public works operations have transitioned since to an in-house model, which was reflected in the city's approved budget for fiscal year 2024, which began July 1.
According to city leaders, brining public works in-house is expected to result in substantial cost savings for taxpayers.
The move cut personnel expenses by approximately $314,000, and operations expenses by $106,000, representing a total savings of roughly $420,000 per year.
The switch will also enhance the city’s in-house expertise as it will begin hiring for roles previously fulfilled by subcontractors, including an arborist and chemical applicator. The arborist, for example, will ensure proper maintenance and replacement of trees that will benefit the aesthetics of the city.
Increased collaboration between departments is another benefit of this transition, as teams will work alongside the planning and development services department to ensure all new construction is compliant with the city's code of ordinances as it relates to trees and landscaping.
The in-house department will be equipped to maintain all city facilities, including Rose Hill Cemetery, provide event support and enhance services without the additional costs typically associated with subcontractors.
In addition to brining public works in house, the city also plans to expand the department's operations, which are currently underway. The expansion aims to better enable the 24-person staff to better address areas of need. Plans include the introduction of a 4-star grounds keeping system and the formation of a facilities crew responsible for the maintenance of city-owned buildings.
According to a press release from the city, "With the cost savings, increased inter-departmental collaboration, and improved services for residents, the transition will enhance the city's aesthetics and overall community well-being. This move underlines the City's commitment to stewardship, leadership and continuous improvement of its public services."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.