Winder officials plan to make a push for federal funding to pay for most of a reconfiguration of an often-congested intersection in the downtown area and a study that would analyze other transportation needs in the city.
During a called meeting Nov. 18, the city council approved resolutions in support of the city submitting funding applications to the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) both for the study and improvements to the intersection of Athens Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Midland Avenue, where a four-way stop and three-way stop are situated right next to each other and where, for years, there has been bottlenecking during peak traffic hours of the day.
The ARC has opened up the 2022 application period for local governments to receive Federal Highway Administration funds for its Transportation Improvement Plan. If awarded the grants, the money received is designed to pay for 80% of projects, while the local government is required to match at least 20%.
While there has not been a plan laid out for exactly how the intersection would be reconfigured, city officials have estimated the project would cost would be $782,400. If the grant were awarded, the city would cover approximately $156,480 of that amount.
If the grant for the citywide transportation study were awarded, the city would be responsible for $50,000 of the estimated $250,000.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Nov. 18 meeting, the council:
•approved first reading of an amendment to the city’s code or ordinances, allowing for a new planned unit development (PUD) zoning district. Councilman Jimmy Terrell voted against the amendment.
•approved the second and final readings of revisions to the city’s water and sewer connection ordinances that require owners of property outside the city limits who request to connect to those systems to petition for annexation of the property into the city or, if the property is not contiguous to the city limits, to execute a restrictive covenant consenting to annexation once the property becomes contiguous. The council and mayor reserve the option to waive the annexation requirement on a case-by-case basis.
•approved the second and final reading of a revision to the city’s alcohol ordinance that gives the city administrator the authority to approve or deny the issuance or renewal of alcohol licenses and alcohol-related conditional-use permits and allows applicants to appeal the decision to the city council.
•approved a resolution for the financing of an Emergency One Typhoon custom pumper through the Georgia Municipal Association’s direct leasing program.
