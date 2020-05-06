Barrow County Cooperative Benevolence Ministries has announced reopening plans for The Clothes Closet thrift store at 41 East Candler St. in Winder.
A "sneak preview" will be held Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the store will fully reopen Friday, May 15, and be open Mondays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Several precautions will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
•Everyone is asked to wear a mask or other face covering.
•Aisles will have markers to help shoppers keep safe distances.
•Buggies will be cleaned before and after each use.
•There will be a limited number of shoppers at a time. Only one person per family is allowed and no children.
•Shopping time will be limited to 30 minutes per customer.
•There will be plexiglas protection for desk workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.