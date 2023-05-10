The Barrow Transitional Housing Initiative Kick-Off Meeting was held at the Wimberly Center on April 20. Community leaders and concerned citizens gathered to discuss housing needs for Barrow’s homeless population.
The Barrow Interim Housing Coalition Committee, consisting of representatives from multiple local agencies and nonprofit organizations, hosted the event. The committee was formed to find solutions and promote self-sufficiency for homeless families in Barrow County.
At the meeting, committee members shared their vision to provide transitional housing to local families with children, combined with support services, to break the chains of poverty. They asked for community support, encouraged discussions and sought insight from the attendees.
Guest speaker Chris Wilson, executive director of the Dream Center in Easley, S. Carolina, presented her nonprofit’s story and shared information on how the Easley community came together to support its transitional housing initiative.
Michelle Yawn, executive director of the Winder Housing Authority and Barrow Interim Housing Coalition committee member, believes the Barrow community can benefit from the Dream Center’s experience.
“For me, the most important thing I learned from listening to Chris speak, was the affirmation of the importance of a hand up, not a handout. Hearing how their "Dream Bucks" program works was uplifting. Participants earn the right to live in their community through giving back. I love this,” Yawn said.
Yawn and the Barrow Interim Housing Coalition members hope the meeting sparked ideas, opportunities and interest in the community and look forward to furthering the initiative.
“This initiative will increase public awareness of the scope and impact of homelessness in our community, while creating solutions at the local level. Risks associated with homelessness impact our entire community. We want to be solution minded and create opportunities for these families that they never knew existed,” Yawn said.
