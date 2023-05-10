Coalition formed to affress homelessness in Barrow

The Barrow Transitional Housing Initiative Kick-Off Meeting was held at the Wimberly Center on April 20. Community leaders and concerned citizens gathered to discuss housing needs for Barrow’s homeless population.

The Barrow Interim Housing Coalition Committee, consisting of representatives from multiple local agencies and nonprofit organizations, hosted the event. The committee was formed to find solutions and promote self-sufficiency for homeless families in Barrow County.

