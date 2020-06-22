A commercial development is planned for 19.5 acres of vacant land at the corner of Tom Miller and Patrick Mill roads in Winder.
According to a preliminary concept plan, the development of five commercial parcels at 641 Tom Miller Rd. would include a Dollar General, a RaceTrac market and convenience store, a veterinary clinic and other available commercial suites.
The Barrow County Planning Commission, during its Thursday, June 18 meeting, recommended approval of a rezoning request for the property to allow for the development. The county board of commissioners is scheduled to hold a public hearing and take a final vote on the request at its July 14 meeting.
The county’s planning staff recommended approval of the request, citing the property’s positioning in the 316 Innovation Corridor, which supports commercial development as a future land use.
John Stell, the attorney representing the applicant, CB4, LLC, noted that the approval of the rezoning would not be for a site-specific plan. Since the property falls in the area of the future West Winder Bypass, coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the final site plan will be needed, Stell and county staff said.
Other matters like soil conditions will also dictate the configuration of the lots, the location of entrances and exits, the location of detention ponds and other things that may not yet be indicated on the concept plans, Stell said.
