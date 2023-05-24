A request to rezone 2.37 acres at 334 Patrick Mill Road from a low density single-family residential (R1) district to an intensive commercial (C3) district for a commercial retail development proposed by owner and applicant Glorious Properties, LLC., was tabled until the board's June 13 meeting at 6 p.m.

The applicant is proposing a commercial retail building located near the intersection of Patrick Mill Road and Carl-Bethlehem Road, which will be roughly 9.250 sq. ft and have 53 parking spaces. The property is located next to a convenience store/gas station on Carl Bethlehem and is surrounded by residential uses.

