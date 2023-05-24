A request to rezone 2.37 acres at 334 Patrick Mill Road from a low density single-family residential (R1) district to an intensive commercial (C3) district for a commercial retail development proposed by owner and applicant Glorious Properties, LLC., was tabled until the board's June 13 meeting at 6 p.m.
The applicant is proposing a commercial retail building located near the intersection of Patrick Mill Road and Carl-Bethlehem Road, which will be roughly 9.250 sq. ft and have 53 parking spaces. The property is located next to a convenience store/gas station on Carl Bethlehem and is surrounded by residential uses.
Zoning buffers are required for the property boundaries that are adjacent to the residential uses. The property lies within the employment/industrial character area of the future land use map, which allows for C3 zoning. Highway Corridor Overlay guidelines and the coordination from the Georgia Department of Transportation will be required in the development phase of the project.
The board tabled the request, as recommended by the planning commission, until the litigation regarding the property line is resolved.
The BOC also voted on the following agenda items during its work session May 9:
• A change order for the gravity sewer line across the creek for the Auburn Area Sewer Project. The change order will allow access to the adjacent property to the county infrastructure for future service. The change order of $47,733.25 will be contributed to the county by the developer and will result in the total cost for the project to be $8,873,658.
• Approved a professional services agreement with CSRA Probation Services for the Barrow County Magistrate Court. CSRA is used by several courts in Barrow County and was the choice of Judge Gardner in the state court.
• Approved a budget amendment for juvenile court to pay for the Court Audio Recording System, which totals $18,390, using general fund contingency funds
• No action was taken regarding a possible intersection improvement at Atlanta Hwy. /Bowman Mill Road/Jackson Trail Road by KCI Technologies, Inc. for a total of $445,500.
• Approved a $500,000 donation to CFIT from the unassigned FUND balance.
• Approved a variance and special use request for a property located at 226 Etheridge Road requested by owner Charles Riegel for size of allowed accessory structure for metal siding on an accessory structure over 500 square feet (sq. ft.). Two conditions were tied to the approval, which prohibit use of the structure as a single-family residence or a business operation and that it not exceed 2,016 sq. ft.
A special use request for a property located at 706 Hancock Bridge Road by owner Danny Wilson for a metal structure over 500 sq. ft. Two conditions were tied to the approval, which prohibit use of the structure as a single-family residence or a business operation and that it not exceed 1,500 sq. ft.
