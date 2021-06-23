The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 22, stamped its approval on a $95.3 million overall county budget for fiscal year 2022 — an increase of roughly $11 million, or just under 14%.
The adopted balanced budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes a $47.4 million General Fund budget, a nearly 17% increase over FY21. The major drivers of that increase are 17 new full-time positions across multiple departments, which are projected to have a $785,949 impact, and performance-based pay raises (or merit-pay increases), ranging from 0-5% at a projected cost of $155,738. The merit raises do not apply to constitutional officers and elected officials, nor employees in the sheriff’s office and detention center. But sheriff’s office and detention center employees are slated to receive a 1.8% pay raise ($191,326 impact) and a combined total of $105,722 in additional pay adjustments to guard against salary compression.
Other budgeted increases in the General Fund include a 3% hike in health-insurance costs ($317,154 over the current fiscal year), 7% jump in general liability coverage premiums ($236,691) and a 10% increase in required ACCG retirement contributions ($257,259).
The board also approved committing $2 million out of the county’s General Fund reserves to be used for road work not covered through state LMIG grant money.
In addition to the General Fund, the budget approved Tuesday includes $16.5 million for capital-improvement projects, $7.8 million for the Fire Fund and $14.1 million for the enterprise funds (water and sewer, planning and community development, E-911 and stormwater).
Commissioners also approved a rolled-back millage rate, based on the county’s 2021 tax digest, for the incorporated (from 8.78 to 8.324 mills) and unincorporated (from 6.77 to 6.424 mills) areas as well as the general obligation bond rate (from 1.88 to 1.55 mills) and the economic development rate (from 0.43 to 0.36 mills).
The fire district millage rate will increase from 2.28 to 2.94 mills, largely to help the county eliminate what was initially a projected $884,000 deficit in the Fire Fund budget. The Fire Fund will see a large increase in FY22 due to a proposed agreement to transition ambulance-transport service around the county from Barrow County Emergency Services to Northeast Georgia Health System. County officials have proposed retaining the more than 40 EMS employees and transferring them under the Fire Fund while reassigning them to fire shifts.
The school millage rate will remain the same at 18.5 mills, meaning a roughly 5% school property-tax increase for most residents.
The board’s vote on the budget and millage rates was 5-0 with commissioners Rolando Alvarez and Isaiah Berry absent.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved a two-year water-purchase agreement between the county and the Jackson County Water & Sewer Authority for the water authority to purchase water from Barrow County at a rate of $5.15 per 1,000 gallons. The water authority’s board has also approved the agreement, Barrow County public works director Chris Yancey said.
•approved a five-year extension of an agreement between the county and AT&T originally started in 2000 for use of the tower at 1230 Perkins Rd. The extended agreement has the option of four five-year intervals and would expire in April 2041. The current lease rate is $1,338 per month and will increase by 10% each year, according to the agreement.
•approved putting amendments to the county’s future land-use map out for public review. The amendments, proposed by the new Barrow-Braselton Joint Development Authority, don’t initiate re-zonings of certain properties, but instead characterize them differently to encourage future economic and business development, BOC chairman Pat Graham said. The changes will go through a public-notice process with public hearings to be scheduled before the county planning commission and ultimately the BOC, which will have the final say on the changes.
•approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation where the county will provide right-of-way maintenance and mowing for the planned roundabout at the intersection of state routes 11 and 211. Construction on the roundabout is currently scheduled to begin in December, Yancey said.
•approved renaming a portion of Barrow Park Drive to Barrow Park Court as the result of the West Winder bypass construction. The numbering system will remain the same, and the change allows the county to keep “Barrow Park Drive” as the name of the access road to the judicial courthouse and detention center.
•approved the acceptance of a $163,073 state grant for the Barrow County Drug Court and a $90,206 state grant for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Mental Health Court for FY22.
•met in closed session to discuss pending litigation. No board action resulted from the session.
