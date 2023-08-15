County commissioners Alex Ward and Deborah Lynn announced they have made a friendly wager for the annual Battle of Barrow football game this Friday.

On one side is Ward, who represents the county's 4th district, which includes Apalachee High School. On the other side is Lynn, who represents the county's 6th district, which includes Winder-Barrow High School. Lynn also has a grandson that plays quarterback for Winder- Barrow.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.