County commissioners Alex Ward and Deborah Lynn have made a friendly wager for the annual Battle of Barrow football game this Friday. On one side is Ward, who represents the county’s 4th district, which includes Apalachee High School. On the other side is Lynn, who represents the county’s 6th district, which includes Winder-Barrow High School. Lynn also has a grandson that plays quarterback for Winder- Barrow. As a show of support for their respective teams, the commissioners have made a friendly wager on the game. The commissioner whose team wins will get the honor of throwing a pie in the face of the other commissioner at the winning team’s next practice. A video of the pieing will be shared on social media. Both Ward and Lynn want to encourage everyone to come out and support both football teams, the cheerleaders, band members, managers and all students. Both commissioners recognize that great communities need great schools and the reciprocal importance of the community showing support for their schools. The Battle of Barrow football game will be played at Apalachee High School’s football stadium Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Apalachee High School is located at 940 Haymon Morris Rd. in Winder.
Latest Barrow News
- Commissioners Ward and Lynn wager on Battle of Barrow game
- Winder woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
- Recent incidents reported by the Winder Police
- 24 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- LETTER: MAGA Republicans struggle as economy improves
- More details emerge surrounding WBHS intruders
- Where there's a will, there's a way: Mayor Blechinger's tale of transformation and gratitude for medical heroes
- Recent incidents reported by the BCSO
Most Popular
Articles
- More details emerge surrounding WBHS intruders
- 24 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Jimmy Terrell announces bid for mayor of Winder
- Recent arrests around the county
- Where there's a will, there's a way: Mayor Blechinger's tale of transformation and gratitude for medical heroes
- Recent arrests around the county
- Recent incidents reported by the BCSO
- UPDATE: Two of three school Intruders arrested in Gwinnett
- County officials divided over rental caps
- 136-unit apartment complex coming to South Center Street in Winder
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.