Bethlehem Family Healthcare, in conjunction with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to qualified community members Saturday, Feb. 27.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
The vaccine is available for all adults 65 and older, health care personnel, individuals living or working in long-term care facilities and fire department personnel. You do not have to be registered patient with Bethlehem Healthcare, but registration is required. Those who are vaccinated at the event are scheduled to receive their second dose March 20 at the same location.
To procedure is as follows:
•Fill out the COVID-19 vaccine request form and pre-registration form online at www.bethlehemdoc.com.
•Personnel with Bethlehem Healthcare will schedule appointments as soon as they have received both forms and depending on vaccine supply.
•Once the appointment is scheduled, people will receive an email confirmation with the date and time of the appointment.
Vaccines are being offered to those qualified to receive it by appointment only through the Barrow County Health Department and other local providers. For a vaccine locator, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
According to a new online dashboard from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 4,750 vaccines had been administered in Barrow County as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, with 3,879 people receiving at least one dose and 871 receiving their second dose.
The DPH reported 20 new coronavirus cases in Barrow County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,739 confirmed cases, along with 848 additional likely cases through positive antigen tests. Six more county residents have died in the past week, bringing the death toll in the county to 109, with one additional “probable” death.
