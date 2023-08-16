A 146-acre property on City Pond Road lies at the center of a lawsuit filed by property owners Margaret Robinson Martin Trust and John W. Robinson III Trust against the City of Winder.
The narrative began in September 2021 when the property owners and plaintiffs in the case entered into a Land Purchase Contract with D.R. Horton for the sale of the property, with subsequent contract amendments made to extend the closing deadline in light of zoning efforts. These zoning endeavors led to an application submitted by D.R. Horton to Barrow County in April 2022 seeking a rezoning of the property from agricultural (AG) to a designation allowing for a single-family detached subdivision.
After undergoing a few revisions, the rezoning application was ultimately approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on July 26, 2022, with a set of eighteen conditions. These conditions encompassed aspects such as lot width, landscaping and the maximum number of rental homes permitted.
With the county on board, D.R. Horton initiated preparations for development, including applying for a land disturbance permit. However, a wrench was thrown into development plans when a water connection from the county proved unattainable.
This obstacle led D.R. Horton to request water from the City of Winder. Unfortunately, this request brought forward a startling revelation when the city indicated that access to water was contingent on the property's annexation into the city limits.
Winder city administrator Mandi Cody assured D.R. Horton that annexation was a viable solution and that the proposed development would largely be approved, the property owners pursued annexation into the city, submitting an application in Oct. 2022. The annexation application aligned closely with the county-approved development plan, calling for a Planned Unit Development featuring the development of 340 single-family homes. The proposed development exceeded the city's requirements in several areas including enhanced open space, varied lot landscaping, additional amenities and traffic study reports demonstrating minimal impact on existing infrastructure.
Contrary to D.R. Horton's request, city staff recommended the property be downzoned to R-1A medium-density single-family residential, saying that "the proposed development can be reasonably accommodated by other available regulations of the zoning ordinance."
In its complaint to the Superior Court of Barrow County, the property owners argue that the city's decision regarding downzoning of the property violated their equal protection rights, substantive due process rights and is an unlawful taking.
As the legal proceedings unfold, the property owners are seeking a resolution that aligns with their original development plans and the favorable conditions provided by the county's rezoning approval.
The property owners are seeking for the court to declare the city's zoning of the property unlawful and either require the city to zone the property PUD by the existing site plan, or require the city to de-annex and provide water access to the property.
