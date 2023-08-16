A 146-acre property on City Pond Road lies at the center of a lawsuit filed by property owners Margaret Robinson Martin Trust and John W. Robinson III Trust against the City of Winder.

The narrative began in September 2021 when the property owners and plaintiffs in the case entered into a Land Purchase Contract with D.R. Horton for the sale of the property, with subsequent contract amendments made to extend the closing deadline in light of zoning efforts. These zoning endeavors led to an application submitted by D.R. Horton to Barrow County in April 2022 seeking a rezoning of the property from agricultural (AG) to a designation allowing for a single-family detached subdivision.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.