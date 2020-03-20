The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia has risen 46 percent over the past 24 hours to 420, and there are now 13 confirmed deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as of noon Friday, March 20, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The DPH has been updating its online county-by-county tracker every day at noon. but announced Friday that it would now be updating the totals twice daily — noon and 7 p.m.
A total of 2,386 coronavirus tests had been administered as of noon Friday, according to the DPH. Fulton County has the most confirmed listed cases with 79, followed by Cobb (45) and Bartow (40) counties. Dougherty County in southwest Georgia has been hard-hit with 38 confirmed cases and at least four confirmed deaths.
Barrow County still has one listed case, but that one is a person with a Barrow address who was living in another county, Barrow County officials said earlier this week.
There are 20 confirmed cases listed in Gwinnett County, nine in Clarke County, five in Hall County and one in Oconee County.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
