The Barrow County School System will hold the first of a "connected parent series" at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Wimberly Center for Community Development in the main dining area.
Andy Boyle, from Kennesaw State University, will talk about parents to connected kids. He is an instructional technology specialist at KSU.
Boyle is part of the iTeach Outreach initiative at Kennesaw, which deals with parenting children in a digital world.
Topics he will cover include the law, screen time debate, rules and modeling, signing in and sharing, digital footprint, family sharing, apps and device usage, monitoring, blocking and limiting use and game systems.
Sessions will be 60 to 90 minutes.
The Winder Rotary Club will sponsor coffee and dessert at the Wimberly Center.
"As a school system, we know that when families and students are supported in all areas, students can be more successful in school," Shenley Rountree, the school system's public relations director, said.
The Connected Parent series also will hold meetings March 12 and April 30. The March meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be a suicide prevention summit at River Hills Church and the one in April at 6 p.m. will focus on "vaping, substance abuse and addiction," sponsored by the Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow.
The suicide meeting will talk about signs to look for, preventive measures and support services.
The vaping meeting will include a panel discussion with Merrill Norton, clinical associate professor at the University of Georgia; Adam Raulerson, Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Laurelwood, Matt Thompson, Barrow County School System; and Patricia Brooks, the district attorney's office, and Tim Laturell, Barrow County sheriff's office.
