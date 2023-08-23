The atmosphere during a recent Auburn City Council meeting was charged as it came to light that a series of change orders for the construction of the city’s municipal complex project and their associated expenses had not been promptly presented to the council for approval, leading one councilmember to call for a recall of the mayor.
The builders of the multi-faceted project requested change orders needed to move forward with expansions, construction of detention ponds , reconfiguration of office spaces and other changes and adjustments deemed necessary to meet the project’s evolving needs.
The change orders consisted of added bath capacity for future police department use, basement and elevator pump lines, an added stone veneer water table around the base of the building instead of full bricks, a police evidence room, added electrical panel for current and future expansion, a flagpole, basement workout area for police, receptacles and exterior lighting.
Buried debris discovered near the detention ponds also necessitated additional changes.
The change orders totaled roughly $800,000, which Blechinger said amounted to about 6% of the total cost of the project, which the city had already budgeted for using SPLOST funds and URA bonds.
The lack of timely communication regarding these changes and their associated costs sparked criticism from council directed against Blechinger and former city administrator Alex Mitchem.
Absent from the meeting due to hospitalization, Blechinger said the lapse in communication was just as much of a surprise to her as it was to council, but believed the change orders “seemed very fair.”
Council said their frustrations aren’t about the price, but the lack of timely communication.
Councilmember Jamie Bradley, the council’s newest member, criticized the orders for not being conservative, specifically pointing to money spent on “a mayor’s suite,” which was expanded and moved from the first floor to the second floor.
Bradley finished by boldly professing that she “would call for a recall because of the lack of confidence in the mayor at this point.”
“When someone wants to spend $156,000 on a mayor’s suite,” she said, “I call that a lack of confidence.”
Councilmember Bob Vogel said he’s “hugely disappointed” in how the change orders were handled between Blechinger and Mitchem, who he said gave “no inclination whatsoever” about the money spent on the change orders. Vogel continued that he understands the “leverage concept” of waiting until the end of the project to bring the change orders before council, calling the added projects “reckless” and a “farse.”
Vogel also brought up concerns he would have likely brought up had he been given the opportunity, such as whether the city received credit for uninstalled material. “I’m saying it out loud because I don’t won’t it to fall on deaf ears for the next endeavor because it won’t be this calm.”
“This is crap basically.”
Councilmember Peggy Langley agreed with Vogel, adding that Blechinger and Mitchem had plenty of time to come to council with the changes “before we just go and make them ourselves and do what we want to over there.”
Langley also expressed that although she had no ill will toward the construction company, “I’ve got a lot for the mayor and Alex. I am very disappointed in both of them.”
While Langley, Vogel and Bradley were in agreement about their disappointment in the handling of the situation, Langley and Vogel stopped short of supporting Bradley’s recall proposition.
Vogel, Langley and Bradley approved the change orders in protest with Councilmember Taylor Sisk serving as Mayor Pro Tem in Blechinger’s absence.
Current city administrator Michael Parks and city attorney Jack Wilson maintained that the changes had undergone proper discussion and were necessary for the project to continue moving forward without further delays.
In response to council’s concerns, Wilson admitted that although the change orders “were not communicated to the mayor and council as soon as they could have and should have been,” the change orders were “for legitimate corrections to conditions or enhancements to the building.”
“While the communications were flawed and not timely, the expenditures are legitimate, and the city benefited from the additional work. The changes provided additional finished space for the police department, parks department, and administrative areas.”
According to Blechinger, the city plans to conduct its first city council meeting at the municipal complex, which will serve as city hall, in late September.
