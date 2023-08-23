Auburn Municipal Complex-Aug. 2023

As Auburn’s municipal complex nears completion, communication and transparency among city leaders falls under scrutiny.

 Credit: City of Auburn

The atmosphere during a recent Auburn City Council meeting was charged as it came to light that a series of change orders for the construction of the city’s municipal complex project and their associated expenses had not been promptly presented to the council for approval, leading one councilmember to call for a recall of the mayor.

The builders of the multi-faceted project requested change orders needed to move forward with expansions, construction of detention ponds , reconfiguration of office spaces and other changes and adjustments deemed necessary to meet the project’s evolving needs.

