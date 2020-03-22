There were 600 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia with 23 virus-related deaths, as of noon Sunday, March 22, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department is now updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily — noon and 7 p.m.
There was still only one reported Barrow County case, and that person had been living out of the county, Barrow County officials said last week. Cases have now been confirmed in 58 of the state's 159 counties with Fulton surpassing 100 cases with 108. Next are Cobb (61), Bartow (57), Dougherty (48) and DeKalb (45).
In counties around Barrow, Gwinnett has 27 confirmed cases, Clarke and Hall have nine each and Oconee has one.
There have been 4,020 tests administered as of noon Sunday with a little less than 15 percent coming back positive.
Out of the cases, 42 percent are in people ages 18-59; 31 percent are in people 60 years and older, and the remaining 29 percent are "unknown."
There were roughly 27,000 confirmed cases nationally and more than 300,000 worldwide as of 1 p.m. Sunday with more than 300 deaths in the U.S. and over 13,600 deaths globally.
Federal officials are continuing to urge people to wash their hands, practice social distancing and stay home when possible.
You can find more coronavirus-related resources at cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.