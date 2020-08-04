Barrow County’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to mount over the past week with an average of about 25 cases being reported each day.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily 3 p.m. update Tuesday, there had been 1,152 confirmed cases among Barrow County since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — 173 cases since July 28 with well over half and close to two-thirds of the cases coming since late June. The death toll among county remained unchanged over the past week at 32.
Northeast Georgia Health System reported Tuesday morning that it was treating 150 patients who were positive for COVID-19 across its hospitals and facilities — including three at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Barrow and 35 at NGMC Braselton while another 65 patients were awaiting test results. Those figures were down slightly from last week, when the system reached 176 positive patients on Friday, July 31, including six at NGMC Barrow and 46 at NGMC Braselton.
However, while the system reported another 144 patients being discharged, 23 additional deaths were also reported between July 28 and Aug. 4.
Statewide, there had been 197,948 confirmed cases and 3,921 deaths as of 3 p.m. Tuesday with 2,573 cases and 81 deaths confirmed Tuesday. More than 22,000 new cases and nearly 400 deaths have been reported in the past week in Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended restrictions that were already in place for another two weeks through Aug. 15. However, despite repeated calls to toughen those measures or roll back eased restrictions to stem the spread, his latest executive order still bans localities from adopting public mask-wearing mandates. Kemp has sued Atlanta for its mask mandate, but the city and several other local governments around the state have continued to keep their mandates in effect.
