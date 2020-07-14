Nearly 3,400 more COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths were confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday, including 15 in Barrow County, as the coronavirus continued its recent resurgence around Georgia and much of the country.
As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily update at 3 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 123,963 cases confirmed around the state since the start of the outbreak — with more than 7,000 confirmed since Sunday — while the official statewide death toll rose to 3,054.
Roughly a third of Georgia’s cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone, while more than 200 deaths have been reported during that same span.
There were 2,741 people confirmed to have COVID-19 who were hospitalized across the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s daily situation report.
In Barrow County, 137 cases have been confirmed in the past two weeks, bringing the total to 660, while 27 county residents have now died from COVID-19.
The rising numbers in Barrow and surrounding counties have had an impact on Northeast Georgia Health System as well, which reported Tuesday morning that 73 patients positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized across its hospitals and another 47 were awaiting test results. There were two COVID-19-positive patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 12 at NGMC Braselton. The numbers of patients awaiting test results at those hospitals were not available Tuesday.
A total of 131 people have died from COVID-19 at the system’s four hospitals since the start of the outbreak, while 1,157 have been discharged.
Ventilator usage across the system also increased to 41 percent Monday and Tuesday — the highest it had been since May 18 and up from 27 percent two weeks ago. Statewide, ventilator usage was at 40 percent, while only 39 percent of the state’s total emergency room beds and only 16 percent of its critical-care beds were available, according to GEMA’s latest data. In Region E, which includes Barrow, only seven out of 70 critical-care beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon.
As the virus continued its spike in the region, NGHS announced tighter visitation controls system-wide, including no ER visitors at NGMC Barrow. The new visitation rules, available at nghs.com, were set to take effect Wednesday morning.
RESTRICTIONS
The latest increases came as Gov. Brian Kemp faced a deadline on whether to extend current coronavirus restrictions that were set to expire Wednesday, relax them or impose tougher ones.
Kemp in late June extended the current restrictions for two weeks and continued to order the state’s elderly and “medically-fragile” populations to “shelter in place.” The statewide public health emergency declaration remains in effect for now through Aug. 11.
Kemp to this point has resisted calls from public health experts and his political opponents to follow other governors and halt steps toward fully “reopening” Georgia’s economy and mandate mask-wearing in public. Several of the state’s larger cities — including Savannah, Athens and Atlanta — have enacted public facial covering mandates, and Atlanta also has reverted back to previous economic restrictions, leading to a public sparring match between Kemp and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Kemp, whose previous executive order stated that local governments could not impose tougher restrictions, has called the cities’ actions “unenforceable.”
Around Barrow, there has been no significant push among local government leaders to pass mask mandates or other tougher restrictions.
