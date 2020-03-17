The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Barrow County has been listed by the Georgia Department of Public Health, though that person has been living in an assisted living facility in another county, according to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release.
“This is the first case listed by the Department of Public Health in Barrow County, but we are confident more positive tests are coming,” said Barrow County emergency management director Penny Clack. “This does not change how we are responding at this time and we want to remind citizens to continue following CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health recommendations to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
The state had 146 confirmed cases of the virus as of noon Tuesday, March 17. Only one person has died so far from COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, according to the state’s data. The Department of Public Health updates its online county-by-county tracker each day.
There were more than 6,200 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and the death toll had surpassed 100 as of Wednesday morning.
The effects of the worldwide pandemic have been felt locally as well, with school and various office closures and a handful of other event cancellations and postponements aimed at combating the spread of the virus.
The CDC has recommended that public gatherings be limited to 10 people.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered on Monday, March 16, that all public schools in the state be closed through the end of the month. And the state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said during a live interview on Georgia Public Broadcasting that the state is in the process of identifying supply sources to address medical and personal protective equipment shortages.
Most public meetings of local governmental bodies were still planned as scheduled as of press time, though there were some modifications to procedures at local government facilities.
A continuing wave of closure and cancellation announcements started late in the afternoon and early in the evening Thursday, March 12. Earlier in the day, the top official at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow told the Rotary Club of Winder to be prepared for the virus to hit the county.
“It will be here,” hospital president Chad Hatfield told the Rotary Club of Winder during its meeting Thursday at the hospital. “Don’t think that Barrow is going to be immune to it. We will see cases here, and we will have to deal with it. But it’s something we can deal with and treat.”
Hatfield said the hospital and the Northeast Georgia Health System have been prepping for the virus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, for the past month. The health system confirmed last week two patients screened at NGMC Braselton had tested positive for the virus and were being screened.
“This is new to everybody so information changes daily, if not more often than that,” Hatfield said. “Sometimes we may push information out that, the next day, may sound (outdated). I know it may be frustrating to some, but please be patient with us as an organization and as a health care industry.”
Hatfield also stressed, at the Rotary meeting, practicing diligent personal hygiene.
“As of right now, we don’t know who has (the virus) and who doesn’t,” he said. “It’s got a two-week incubation period so some of us could be carrying it. Do we shake hands, do we hug like we normally do? I would advise against that. We’re just trying to break that chain of the disease spreading.
“Wash your hands; don’t put your hands all over your face, mouth and eyes. If you practice those things, you’re going to be alright.
“I’m not trying to instill panic. It’s not a death sentence. This is just something we’re going to have to be prepared for and deal with.”
GOVERNMENT RESPONSE
President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon, March 13, declared a national state of emergency by invoking the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assisting Act, according to multiple national media outlets — a move that will open up some $50 billion to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provide additional financial assistance and resources in the response efforts.
“This opens up the possibility of (local governments) recouping some of the money we may spend that’s directly related to combating this,” Clack said Friday morning during an emergency-called Winder City Council meeting to discuss the virus and response preparations.
Late Friday afternoon, Kemp followed suit, declaring a public health emergency in the state and calling for an emergency session of the General Assembly, which convened Monday morning, March 16. The state legislature had decided to suspend its regular session on Thursday.
Kemp said it's the state's first known public health emergency declaration.
"This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19," Kemp said. "At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services," Kemp said. Contact your local public health office or consult official sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, for helpful guidance on decision-making. Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus.
"Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead."
Winder mayor David Maynard called the emergency city council meeting Friday to hear from city department heads and receive presentations related to the virus from county emergency response officials.
Susan Kristal, the nurse manager for the Barrow County Health Department, said the county is following its pandemic preparedness plan, which has six stages.
“We’re in stage 5 right now, which is planning to isolate any cases, closing schools, and encouraging governments and businesses to implement emergency staffing plans,” Kristal said. “Stage 6 would be to consider suspending government meetings or functions not related to (pandemic) response efforts.”
EFFORTS TO STOP THE SPREAD
At Friday’s council meeting, Kristal and other officials repeatedly stressed that the main goal is to keep the virus from spreading. They urged citizens to listen to agencies like the CDC, DPH and the county health department and to follow recommended guidelines and procedures.
Washing hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, keeping hand sanitizers at work stations and cleaning commonly-used surfaces are advised.
“In a time like this when this is kind of unprecedented, we’re having to change on a daily basis to adapt to the information we’re given because things can change fast,” Kristal said. “You don’t want to be blind to what’s happening around you. We want to be proactive.
“Some of these measures may seem a bit extreme; however, we all individually need to be intentional about social distancing. Staying at least six feet apart from each other is what’s being recommended. What we know from the data we already have is that in the places that has taken place, it has slowed (the spread of the virus).”
The virus has an incubation period of two to 14 days with an average time of about five days after exposure before any symptoms appear, Clack said. Common symptoms are a fever (especially one sustained after taking medication), dry cough, shortness of breath and, in very severe cases, pneumonia in both lungs, which can be fatal. Eighty percent of patients are reported to have “mild” symptoms.
The people most at risk are elderly people with underlying medical conditions — upper respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, etc., Clack said. Children are generally resilient to the virus, but they can be vectors for transmitting it to grandparents and other people who may not be as resilient, she said.
Kristal said the virus is tending to linger in people for an average of 14-20 days and that it’s important for people to get isolated and treated to be able to tell how contagious they may be after they start to feel better.
Kristal said the county health department does not have testing kits locally and asks for people who experience symptoms to stay in their car upon arriving and department personnel will meet them there.
Barrow County Emergency Services Chief Alan Shuman said the line of supply for masks and gloves is short right now but that he believes “we’ll see the chain loosen up over time.”
That was still a concern, though, Tuesday, as the state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said during a live interview on Georgia Public Broadcasting that the state is in the process of identifying supply sources to address medical and personal protective equipment shortages.
Shuman said extra precautions are in place for BCES, including limiting the number of personnel who respond on calls to suspected cases of the virus. The department also is in coordination with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow on procedures for transporting those patients to the hospital, Shuman said.
Shuman and BCES public information officer Scott Dakin added that the general rule of thumb for calling 911 for medical reasons remains: Don’t call unless you feel like you are having a true medical emergency.
In many cases, patients that develop COVID-19 are able to treat themselves at home and do not need to call 911, BCES leaders said in a news release Tuesday.
"If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, and develop a fever and symptoms such as a cough and difficulty breathing, you should first contact your healthcare provider for medical advice," the release said. "If the symptoms continue to be mild, the CDC recommends that you stay at home except to get medical care. Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home when possible. If you must come in contact with others, limit that contact as much as possible.
"While you are sick it is recommended that you wear a mask when you are around other people, or when you are caring for people that are sick. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze or cough and throw the tissue away. Then wash your hands immediately.
"Do not share household items such as plates and cups. Wash thoroughly after using them with soap and water. Clean all 'high touch' stuff such as countertops and tables daily. This can be done by following instructions on normal household cleaning products."
People are asked to call ahead before they visit their health care provider and let them know that they have, or may have COVID-19 and see what precautions they need to follow in order to avoid spreading the virus to others that may be there.
"The CDC also asks that you have your health care provider contact the local public health department and let them know, even if you are self-isolating at your home," the release said. "They also advise to stay in contact with your health care provider for medical advice and set an appointment with them if the symptoms get worse or continue.
"Please call 911 if the patient has difficulty breathing/choking, is experiencing an allergic reaction, or has symptoms of a heart attack or stroke. Also if the patient is confused, disoriented, or dizzy, has difficulty walking, speaking or seeing, and if they have sudden severe pain. The CDC also recommends that you do not call 911 if you want information of COVID-19, need a ride to the doctor’s office, want to get tested or have mild symptoms."
“As we have been saying for the last week,” Clack said, “let’s all stay calm and work together as we go through this event.”
