Nineteen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on East May Street, facility officials confirmed Sunday in a Facebook post.
Seventeen of the cases are staff members and two are residents, according to the post, while other test results are pending.
The numbers at the facility ballooned Sunday as 15 additional employees tested positive. The most recent statewide update for long-term care facilities around the state, released Friday by the Georgia Department of Community Health, listed the facility with three confirmed cases — one resident and two employees.
No other facilities in Barrow County were listed in the Friday report.
Facility officials said a Georgia National Guard Unit is assisting in disinfecting the facility on a weekly basis.
"We will be transparent as possible when we receive the results," officials said. "Please understand that we will not be able to divulge HIPAA-protected information. We continue to follow the guidance of (federal and state public health organizations) to keep our residents safe.
"Please feel free to call us if you have any questions. We do ask that you condense your calls so that multiple members of the same family are not calling multiple times each day. We are so thankful for our community, families and employees as they continue to support us as we fight this virus."
Check back for updates.
