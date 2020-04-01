Another case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in Barrow County by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday, April 1, bringing the countywide case total to 20.
The department provided its latest online update just prior to 7 p.m. Wednesday and has now confirmed 4,748 cases of the coronavirus statewide, up more than 100 from the previous update at noon Wednesday. The number of confirmed Barrow County cases remained the same as the noon count.
There have been 29 deaths reported statewide over the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 154.
The department's next update is scheduled for noon Thursday, April 2.
Two people in Barrow County have died from COVID-19 complications — a 66-year-old male and a 91-year-old female, both with underlying conditions, according to the DPH. The department has not released any other information about Barrow County's cases and how many are linked.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 638 and 20 deaths, followed by Dougherty County (490 cases, 29 deaths), DeKalb County (373 cases, five deaths), Cobb County (304 cases, 15 deaths) and Gwinnett County (257 cases, six deaths).
Around Barrow, Hall County now has 71 confirmed cases, Clarke County has 54 cases and seven deaths, Oconee County has 17 cases, Walton County has 13 cases, Jackson County has 10 cases, Banks County has three cases and Madison County has three cases and one death.
The department lists 485 cases and one death with an unknown county of residence.
The department also has confirmed 1,013 hospitalizations (21.3 percent of all cases) and more than 20,300 tests have been administered.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Tuesday a plan to significantly ramp up Georgia’s coronavirus testing capacity in partnership with the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Emory University.
Kemp announced Wednesday he would be issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, effective Friday, April 3 and closing the state's K-12 public schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
Nationwide, there were over 213,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,700 reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
