Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Barrow County and 22 more deaths across the state from COVID-19 were reported Friday, April 3, by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, there were 5,967 confirmed cases (up more than 500 over the last 24 hours) and the death toll was at 198 — up 14 since noon.
Two people in Barrow County have died as a result of COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male and a 91-year-old female, both of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to department data.
The state is also reporting 1,222 hospitalizations (20.5 percent of all cases) and more than 25,200 tests being administered. More than 2,300 tests have been conducted since Thursday night after Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced earlier this week a plan to significantly boost the state's daily testing capacity.
Fulton County continues to have the most confirmed cases with 910 and 26 deaths. Dougherty County in southwest Georgia has 607 cases and 30 deaths, according to the latest data. DeKalb County is up to 483 cases and eight deaths; Cobb County has 422 cases and 20 deaths; and Gwinnett County has risen to 353 cases and eight deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 81 cases; Clarke County now has 59 cases and eight deaths; Oconee County has 21 cases; Walton County has 16 cases; Jackson County has 13 cases; Madison County has seven cases and one death; and Banks County has three cases.
The department's next online update is scheduled for noon Saturday, April 4.
As the state's numbers have continued to climb, Georgia is now under a 10-day shelter-in-place order that took effect at 6 p.m. Friday. Forty-one states have now issued stay-at-home orders.
Nationwide, there were over 273,000 confirmed cases and more than 7,000 reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Friday.
President Trump announced Friday a new recommendation from the CDC that people cover their face with "non-medical, cloth" masks while out in public while also saying those shouldn't be viewed as a substitute for "social distancing." Trump also called for medical masks to be reserved for health care workers.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
LIST OF LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES WITH OUTBREAKS
The DPH on Friday released a list of 47 long-term care facilities in Georgia that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Five of the facilities listed are in Gwinnett County — Parkside Acute and Rehab (Snellville), Glancy Rehab-Northside Gwinnett (Duluth), Cambridge Care (Snellville), Benton House of Grayson (Grayson) and Discovery Village of Sugarloaf (Suwanee).
Pruitt Health Grandview in Athens was also listed.
A department spokesperson said a list would be provided every Friday, and no further information will be released as a result of health privacy law.
