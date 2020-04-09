Two more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Barrow County on Thursday, April 9, bringing the countywide total to 48 as the statewide death toll surpassed 400.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, there were 10,885 confirmed cases in Georgia (up more than 300 since noon) and 33 more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide tally to 412. The department's next scheduled update to its online county-by-county tracker is set for noon Friday, April 10.
Three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Barrow County. The deaths are listed as a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department. The statewide mortality rate from COVID-19 cases is currently at 3.79 percent.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,336 and 48 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (66) and has 1,042 cases. DeKalb County has 766 cases and 13 deaths; Cobb County has 653 cases and 32 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 618 cases and 17 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 247 cases but has not had any deaths reported, while Clarke County is listed with 82 cases and 10 deaths. Oconee County has 34 cases and one death; Walton County has 32 cases and two deaths; Jackson County has 26 cases and one death; Madison County has 10 cases and one death; and Banks County has five cases and no deaths.
The DPH is currently listing 951 confirmed cases and eight deaths with an unknown county of residence. All but four of Georgia's 159 counties have recorded a confirmed case.
The state is also reporting 2,298 hospitalizations (21.1 percent of all cases) and more than 41,000 tests have been conducted. The state has not released any data on how many people have recovered from COVID-19 or how many people are hospitalized on a county-by-county basis.
According to the latest figures, 60 percent of the people in Georgia with the coronavirus range from ages 18-59, while 35 percent are 60 years and older. Only 1 percent is listed for ages 0-17, and 4 percent is "unknown." Women account for 54 percent of cases.
The state for the first time on Thursday released racial demographics, though nearly 63 percent of cases were listed as "unknown." Also, 20.6 percent of cases were identified as black, 15.3 percent were identified as white, and 1.4 percent were identified as "other."
State officials are expecting the number of confirmed cases to continue to increase after a plan to boost the state's daily testing capacity was put in place last week. But officials have also said the number of cases is likely far higher given the lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
The most often-cited models by officials currently have the virus reaching its deadliest peak in Georgia between April 21-24.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order through April 30, and on Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the state's general primary election (including the presidential preference primary election) from May 19 to June 9.
Nationwide, there were more than 456,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,200 reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
The CDC has recommended that people wear simple cloth face masks while out in public, particularly in grocery stores and pharmacies.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
The Northeast Health District of the DPH, which includes Barrow County, announced earlier this week it is now offering drive-through testing by referral only at a mobile clinic in Barrow. The location was not disclosed. The district had already opened a mobile clinic for referrals in Athens.
The clinic is for people who are mildly ill and do not require medical care or hospitalization, and you must fall into one of the following three categories:
•health care workers and other first responders.
•people working with and caring for vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facility staff.
•people living and working in congregate settings where the disease can spread rapidly.
Providers who would like to refer patients to the mobile clinic should call 706-340-0996. Members of the general public who do not have a doctor or health care provider may also call the number to see if they are eligible for testing at the location.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.