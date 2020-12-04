Barrow County tied a record for most daily reported coronavirus cases Friday, Dec. 4, and Northeast Georgia Health System reported that no more beds were available at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder on Friday morning, as the latest nationwide COVID-19 peak continued to slam northeast Georgia.
On the same day that the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a daily record of 5,023 cases around the state, 50 new cases were confirmed in Barrow County — matching the high mark from May 10 — while the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases reached a high of 31.7. There have now been 3,382 cases confirmed in Barrow since the start of the pandemic, and 58 county residents have died.
In another sobering development Friday morning, NGHS reported it was treating a record-high 196 patients across its facilities who had tested positive for COVID-19 and another 47 who were awaiting test results. Those numbers included nine COVID-positive patients at NGMC Barrow, the most in a day since May 19. All 38 of the beds at NGMC Barrow were reported to be filled Friday, and there were no ICU beds available at NGMC Braselton, where most people with critical COVID cases in Barrow are typically transported.
NGHS had previously set records earlier this week, and system officials have warned that the numbers of people in need of care and testing will continue to increase in the coming weeks. And even with promising news that prospective vaccines are nearing federal approval and officials believe distribution work could begin later this month, CDC director Robert Redfield said earlier this week that this winter could be “the most difficult in the public health history” of the U.S.
“Both the percentage of tests coming back positive and the number of people who need to be admitted to the hospital have been steadily climbing all month,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, chief of medical staff for NGHS in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 1. “We’re headed for a new peak and the only question is, how high will this peak be?”
As of Friday, the seven-day rolling average for positive results out of tests administered at NGHS facilities was 20.9 percent, the highest level since mid-August.
“I want everyone to understand we’re in a bad situation,” Garey Huff, a family doctor with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and an outgoing Barrow County Board of Education member, said during a board meeting Tuesday. “Twenty percent (test positivity) is dangerously high. (The lack of available ICU beds across the system) is frightening to say the least. That means to me that we need to double our efforts to flatten this curve.”
SCHOOL UPDATES
The Barrow County School System is also continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic and reported Thursday, Dec. 3, that 12 students across the system tested positive between from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 (a weekly high since the district began its weekly reporting in September), six more were quarantined as a “probable” case and 135 more were kept out of or sent home from school as a precaution due to direct contact with someone with a positive or probable case. Six employees also tested positive during that same timeframe, while 10 were quarantined as a probable case and 37 were quarantined due to direct contact.
Barrow County has spent the last week back in the “red zone,” but district officials have said they are not planning district-wide school closures between now and the end of the first semester of the academic year Dec. 18. In-person students are scheduled to return to campuses from the three-week winter break Jan. 11.
“We’re not at a point of panic, but we are watching it closely,” superintendent Chris McMichael told the school board at its Dec. 1 meeting. “I’m not saying (a districtwide closure) is totally off the table between now and Christmas, but we’re going to do our absolute best not to have that happen.”
Instead, district officials are monitoring each individual school and will look at “targeted closures” if conditions warrant. In a Dec. 1 update posted to the district’s website, officials said examples could include a three-to-10-day switch to distance learning for a class or grade level if there is an outbreak at a school. A temporary school closure could also be triggered if a school is left without adequate staff due to illness or quarantines, and the district could consider hybrid schedules to further reduce class sizes.
“We’ll do our best to let families know if that’s coming,” McMichael said. “There is no playbook for this. We are just working through it every day. I am concerned, I think we’re all concerned, about the spread level jumping up the way it has. But I think we’re all going to hold tight and keep moving forward.
“Hopefully things will start turning around and coming down. I’m not super-optimistic about that at this point, but one thing this thing has taught us is we don’t know what’s coming next. We just have to be able to react as quickly and as nimbly as possible.”
Since students began returning to school campuses for instruction in September, the district has implemented mask mandates and other various mitigation measures, and some 140 staffers have been trained through a Johns Hopkins University contact-tracing program in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. As of this week, 70 of the district’s more than 14,000 students had reported positive test results since mid-August. Seventy-nine of the district’s roughly 1,850 employees have had positive tests reported since July 27.
“Chris McMichael and his team have done an excellent job managing the COVID pandemic that we’ve experienced in our community,” Huff said. “I think we’ve had a pretty good, if not great, experience with keeping the number of cases among our students and staff low. That being said, we’re in a very bad situation right now. I think he and his full staff understand that.”
EVENTS
The latest COVID numbers for the area come as various holiday-season events are still planned.
While the City of Auburn canceled its annual “Sounding off the Christmas Season” event that was scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, the City of Statham was still planning as of Friday to move ahead with its annual tree lighting and downtown event Saturday, Dec. 5, and the City of Winder still plans to hold its 72nd annual Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 12, with modifications. The parade will be a “reverse” parade where the floats and performances will be stationary and people will be able to drive by in their vehicles. The change was made in keeping with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive orders and prohibition on large public gatherings where social-distancing cannot be maintained.
Winder also has a ribbon-cutting planned at the newly-renovated Jug Tavern Park on Dec. 12, and all people who attend that and the parade and other festivities that evening, as well as any other upcoming public events, are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
“We know people are tired of hearing about wearing masks, washing hands and watching their distance,” Hastings said in the NGHS news release. “Trust me, our nurses, doctors and other staff are tired, too. But those are the only actions that can limit the spread of the virus. The entire spirit of the holidays is to think about others first and doing whatever you can to help them, so I hope everyone really takes that to heart and protects the people they love the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.