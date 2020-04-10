Three more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Barrow County on Friday, April 10 — bringing the countywide total to 51 — and 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the state, bringing the death toll in Georgia to 425.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, there were 11,859 cases statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest figures — an increase of nearly 400 since the department's noon update. Almost 1,000 cases were confirmed Friday, and the death toll has more than doubled in the past week. The statewide mortality rate out of the confirmed cases is 3.58 percent.
In addition, more than 100 new hospitalizations were reported around the state Friday, bringing the total to 2,454 (20.7 percent of confirmed cases).
In Barrow County, three people have died from COVID-19, as of 7 p.m. Friday — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.
The state has not released any information on the number of patients who have recovered or how many hospitalizations there are by county.
The department's next update to its online county-by-county tracker is scheduled for noon Saturday, April 11.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 1,417 and 50 deaths. Dougherty County has suffered the most deaths (68) and has 1,072 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 826 cases and 13 deaths; Cobb County has 681 cases and 33 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 669 cases and 17 deaths.
Hall County has the seventh-highest number of confirmed cases with 273 but has no reported deaths. Also around Barrow, Clarke County is at 81 cases and 10 deaths; Oconee County has 37 cases and one death; Walton County has 34 cases and two deaths; Jackson County has 26 cases and one death; Madison County has 10 cases and one death; and Banks County has seven cases and no deaths.
The department currently lists 1,226 cases and five deaths with an unknown county of residence.
State health officials have cautioned that there is a lag in reporting the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations as the state verifies data it receives.
State officials are expecting the number of confirmed cases to continue to grow as the state is now able to process more tests through implementation of a new plan with the University System of Georgia. According to the latest figures, more than 46,100 tests had been conducted and processed as of noon Friday, up more than 5,000 since Thursday night.
The most often-cited models by state officials have the virus reaching its deadliest peak in Georgia in the April 21-24 timeframe.
Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this week extended the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order through April 30.
Nationwide, there were over 492,200 confirmed cases and 18,350 deaths had been reported as of 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
