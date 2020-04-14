Another 600 coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday, and another case was confirmed in Barrow County, bringing the countywide total to 58.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 14,223 confirmed cases and 501 deaths in the state, according to latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those numbers were up from 13,621 cases and 480 deaths at 7 p.m. Monday. In the past 24 hours, nearly 1,000 additional cases and 37 more deaths have been confirmed, and it's expected to get worse with the state not projected now to hit its peak in cases, demand on hospital resources and daily death totals until some time between April 26 and May 3.
The statewide mortality rate in confirmed cases has held steady around 3.5 percent. In Barrow County, three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the DPH.
The department has not released any statistics on how many people with the virus have recovered. Health officials and experts from the national level down have said most people who become infected are able to recover through isolation and without being hospitalized. The elderly and people with underlying conditions are considered the most vulnerable, though younger populations have been heavily-impacted as well.
The DPH reported an additional 67 hospitalizations around the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,769 (about 19.5 percent of confirmed cases). The department has not released any data on the number of hospitalizations by county.
More than 61,700 tests have been conducted and processed, with more than 4,700 happening in the past 24 hours. Those numbers have been boosted significantly through implementation of a state plan in conjunction with the University System of Georgia to boost the daily testing capacity as well as other partnerships with private entities, but the state continues to lag behind most of the rest of the country in testing.
"The status quo is unacceptable," Gov. Brian Kemp said during a press conference Monday while announcing the state would expand its screening criteria to people who are asymptomatic but have had direct contact with coronavirus patients and “critical infrastructure” workers. Rather than needing a doctor's referral, patients will be able to make a testing appointment through their local health department, Kemp said.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,774 and 57 deaths. Dougherty County, the epicenter of a vast outbreak in southwest Georgia, has the most reported deaths (78) and 1,286 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 1,067 cases and 15 deaths; Cobb County has 874 cases and 39 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 794 cases and 26 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow County, Hall County has the seventh-most confirmed cases (339) but no reported deaths. Clarke County's confirmed case total rose to 95 on Tuesday with 12 reported deaths. Walton County has 48 cases and two deaths; Oconee County has 41 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 32 cases and one death; Madison County has 12 cases and one death; and Banks County has eight cases and no deaths.
The state lists 442 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 593 cases and five deaths as non-Georgia residents. Those numbers have fluctuated in recent days.
Another update from the DPH is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Georgia remains under a mandatory shelter-in-place order with a handful of exceptions through April 30, but Kemp could opt to extend that again. While President Trump has spoken about trying to "reopen" the country by May 1 and governors around the country have mulled regional approaches, Kemp said Monday it's too early to tell when the state might be able to safely ease restrictions. He said his administration's top focus in the coming weeks would be continuing to ramp up the state's testing and preparing for a surge in patients.
"When you look at other states, we’re a little behind the curve for when our peak is going to be," Kemp said. "We need to focus on the mission at hand.”
Nationwide, over 584,000 confirmed cases and more than 23,700 deaths had been reported as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those figures come from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
