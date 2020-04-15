Another case of coronavirus was confirmed in Barrow County on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 66, and 28 more deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia were reported as the statewide death toll rose to 552.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 14,987 confirmed cases around the state, according to the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That was an increase of more than 400 since the department's Tuesday night update and more than 700 in the past 24 hours. The department's next online update is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The statewide mortality rate in confirmed cases is now at 3.68 percent. Three deaths have been reported in Barrow County — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department. While people between the ages of 18-59 account for 61 percent of the confirmed cases, more than two-thirds of the confirmed deaths in the state were people over 60 who had underlying conditions. The department has not released specific conditions under patient privacy rights, but medical professionals have said people with upper respiratory illness and cardiovascular disease are particularly susceptible to the virus.
The state also reported an additional 64 hospitalizations Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,922 (19.5 percent of confirmed cases). The state has not released any data on how many people have recovered from the virus or hospitalization numbers by county. The majority of people who become infected experience mild symptoms and are able to recover in isolation at home.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,844 and 62 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (83) and 1,308 confirmed cases. DeKalb County is at 1,191 cases and 15 deaths; Cobb County has 924 cases and 43 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 852 cases and 29 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow, Hall County has the seventh-most confirmed cases (374) and reported its first death Wednesday. Clarke County has 98 confirmed cases and 12 deaths; Walton County has 52 cases and three deaths; Oconee County has 43 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 33 cases and one death; Madison County has 13 cases and one death; and Banks County has eight cases and no deaths.
The department is listing 263 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 683 cases and seven deaths as non-Georgia residents. Those numbers have continued to fluctuate in recent days.
Nationwide, there were over 610,000 confirmed cases and more than 26,100 deaths as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
EXPANDED TESTING
The numbers of infections and deaths are expected to grow as testing is expanded to more people and the DPH continues to verify information from hospitals and coroners around the state. The models most often cited by state officials indicate the virus will reach its deadliest peak in Georgia and put the heaviest demand on hospital resources in the week from April 26 to May 3. But officials with the Northeast Georgia Health System are not currently expecting northeast Georgia to see its peak until closer to mid-May.
Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this week announced the state would expand its testing criteria, and on Wednesday the DPH announced all symptomatic people are now eligible for testing.
Health care workers, first responders, law enforcement and long-term care facility residents and staff will still be prioritized for testing regardless of whether they are symptomatic.
Referrals for testing are still required, but there are now two ways for people to be referred to a DPH specimen collection site:
•People who meet the testing criteria may now be referred by contacting their local health department. They will be screened by health department staff and referred to the closest or most convenient specimen collection site. The number for the Barrow County Health Department is 770-307-3011.
•Health care providers and/or physicians are asked to continue referring patients for testing.
More than 64,000 tests had been conducted and processed as of noon Wednesday, with more than 2,200 since Tuesday night. The number has been boosted significantly through implementation of a state plan in conjunction with the University System of Georgia and other partnerships with private entities, but Kemp acknowledged this week that the state continues to lag behind most of the nation in testing.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
