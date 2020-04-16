Thirteen more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Barrow County on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 81, and 41 additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported around Georgia as the statewide death toll reached 617.
There were 16,368 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department reported more than 1,100 additional cases and 41 more deaths in the past 24 hours. That included nearly 700 new cases and 30 additional deaths since a noon update Thursday.
Nationwide, there were over 667,200 confirmed cases and more than 32,100 deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
The three reported deaths in Barrow County are listed as a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.
The statewide mortality rate for confirmed cases has ticked up to 3.77 percent after hovering around 3.5 percent for several days. While people between the ages of 18-59 account for 61 percent of the confirmed cases, more than two-thirds of the confirmed deaths in the state were people over 60 who had underlying conditions. The department has not released specific conditions under patient privacy rights, but medical professionals have said people with upper respiratory illness and cardiovascular disease are particularly susceptible to the virus.
The state also reported an additional 254 hospitalizations Thursday, bringing the total to 3,260 (19.9 percent of confirmed cases). The state has not released any data on how many people have recovered from the virus or hospitalization numbers by county. The majority of people who become infected experience mild symptoms and are able to recover in isolation at home.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,945 and 66 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (88) and 1,358 confirmed cases. DeKalb County is at 1,260 cases and 21 deaths; Cobb County has 1,014 cases and 49 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 917 cases and 32 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases (526) and reported its first five deaths Wednesday. Clarke County has 102 confirmed cases and 12 deaths; Walton County has 56 cases and three deaths; Oconee County has 45 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 43 cases and one death; Madison County has 14 cases and one death; and Banks County has 13 cases and no deaths.
The department is listing 212 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 724 cases and six deaths as non-Georgia residents. Those numbers have continued to fluctuate in recent days.
The numbers of infections and deaths are expected to grow as testing is expanded to more people and the DPH continues to verify information from hospitals and coroners around the state.
More than 67,900 tests had been conducted and processed as of 7 p.m. Thursday, an increase of roughly 3,900 since Wednesday night.
Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this week announced the state would expand its testing criteria, and on Wednesday the DPH announced all symptomatic people are now eligible for testing.
Health care workers, first responders, law enforcement and long-term care facility residents and staff will still be prioritized for testing regardless of whether they are symptomatic.
Referrals for testing are still required, but there are now two ways for people to be referred to a DPH specimen collection site:
•People who meet the testing criteria may now be referred by contacting their local health department. They will be screened by health department staff and referred to the closest or most convenient specimen collection site. The number for the Barrow County Health Department is 770-307-3011.
•Health care providers and/or physicians are asked to continue referring patients for testing.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
