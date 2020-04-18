Two more coronavirus cases in Barrow County were confirmed Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 87.
As of noon Saturday, there were 17,669 confirmed cases around the state and 673 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. More than 230 additional cases and five more deaths were confirmed since Friday night.
The statewide mortality rate for confirmed cases is at 3.81 percent. Three people in Barrow County have died — a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.
The state also reported an additional 25 hospitalizations, bringing the statewide total to 3,420 (19.4 percent of known cases).
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 2,054 and 74 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (91) and 1,406 confirmed cases. DeKalb County is at 1,396 cases and 24 deaths; Cobb County has 1,100 cases and 51 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 1,050 cases and 36 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases (607) and six deaths. Clarke County has 106 confirmed cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 58 cases and three deaths; Oconee County has 48 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 47 cases and one death; Madison County has 14 cases and one death; and Banks County has 13 cases and no deaths.
The DPH is listing 220 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 815 cases and seven deaths as non-Georgia residents. Those numbers have continued to fluctuate in recent days.
The department's next update is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
The numbers of cases and deaths are expected to grow with expanded testing criteria put in place this week and a recent boost in the daily testing capacity. The state reported more than 74,200 tests have been conducted as of noon Saturday — around 2,800 additional tests since the Friday reports. State officials have acknowledged there is a lag in the reporting of cases and deaths.
State officials aren't expecting the virus to reach its deadliest peak and take its heaviest toll on hospitals in Georgia until the first few days of May, based on current modeling. But officials with the Northeast Georgia Health System said earlier this week that the peak in northeast Georgia may not arrive until mid-May.
Nationwide, there were over 711,000 confirmed cases and more than 37,300 deaths as of 1 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
