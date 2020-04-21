Six more coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday in Barrow County — bringing the countywide total to 99 — and another 24 deaths from COVID-19 were reported around Georgia as the statewide death toll reached 799.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 19,881 confirmed cases in the state, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. More than 500 cases and 24 additional deaths were confirmed since the department's Monday night report. The statewide mortality rate is at 4.02 percent of confirmed cases.
In Barrow County, three people have died from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying conditions, according to the DPH.
The department also reported an additional 76 hospitalizations in Georgia, bringing the statewide total to 3,779 (19 percent of cases). More than 88,000 tests have been conducted across the state, and more than 3,800 were reported since Monday night.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 2,208 and 82 deaths, while DeKalb County has 1,534 cases and 29 deaths.
There have now been 103 deaths in Dougherty County, which has 1,446 confirmed cases. Gwinnett County now has 1,222 cases and 42 deaths, and Cobb County has 1,215 cases and 59 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases (720) and has had nine deaths. Clarke County is at 114 cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 64 cases and three deaths; Jackson County has 56 cases and one death; Oconee County has 53 cases and no deaths; Madison County has 16 cases and one death; and Banks County has 15 cases and no deaths.
Nationwide, there were nearly 790,000 confirmed cases and about 42,500 deaths as of noon Tuesday.
The latest numbers in Georgia come as the state is preparing for a partial "reopening" of its economy. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, grooming salons and massage parlors and their respective schools, and other indoor recreational/entertainment facilities will be allowed to resume operations by Friday, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services Monday, April 27 — provided that “social distancing” requirements and other new health and sanitization standards are met and adhered to.
The governor said more details about the new rules would be released later this week.
A statewide shelter-in-place order, though, remains in effect through April 30, and the governor urged the state's elderly and "medically fragile" residents to continue sheltering in place through May 13, the date the state's public health emergency declaration is set to expire.
Kemp said he made his decision to begin easing restrictions largely based on a boost in the state's testing capacity and more favorable recent data that showed Georgia may have already reached its statewide peak with the virus.
Still, the move drew widespread criticism from public health experts, medical professionals and mayors around the state who said "reopening" too early would lead to another surge in infections and deaths.
Officials with Northeast Georgia Health System — which oversees four hospitals, including Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow — reiterated Tuesday that their modeling suggests the virus has yet to reach its peak in northeast Georgia and advised people to continue staying home as much as possible.
According to the hospital system's latest data, seven people who have tested positive are currently being treated at NGMC Barrow, with one additional person listed Tuesday.
In all, the system has 114 COVID-19-positive patients in its hospitals, the majority of them at the Gainesville hospital. There have been 16 deaths at the system's hospitals, and 68 people are currently awaiting test results.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
