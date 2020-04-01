Apple Inc. — in partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — released on Wednesday, April 1, a new app and website that guides people through a series of questions about their health and exposure to determine if they should seek care for COVID-19 symptoms.
The tool provides CDC recommendations on next steps including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, recommendations on testing, and when to contact a medical provider, according to a news release.
Users can download the free app from Apple’s App Store or access the tool online at www.apple.com/covid19.
The latest recommendations can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.
Georgians can continue to call the statewide COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-2681.
More resources can be found at cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
