More than 1,100 additional coronavirus cases were confirmed around Georgia on Monday, including two more in Barrow County, and 38 additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 480.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 13,621 confirmed cases in Georgia and a 3.52-percent mortality rate in confirmed cases, according to the latest online update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is also reporting 2,702 hospitalizations (19.8 percent of all confirmed cases). More than 57,000 tests have been conducted and processed.
Barrow County had 57 confirmed cases and three reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,635 and 52 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (78) and 1,245 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 1,006 cases and 15 deaths; Cobb County has 816 cases and 36 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 766 cases and 24 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County has 319 confirmed cases but no reported deaths; Clarke County has 88 cases and 12 deaths; Walton County has 45 cases and two deaths; Oconee County has 39 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 29 cases and one death; Madison County has 11 cases and one death; and Banks County has seven cases and no deaths.
The state lists 560 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 496 cases and one death as non-Georgia residents.
Another update from the DPH is scheduled for noon Tuesday.
Nationwide, there over 577,800 confirmed cases and more than 23,200 reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
