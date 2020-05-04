The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is continuing to climb in Georgia and Barrow County, while the statewide death toll has topped 1,200.
As of 6:25 p.m. Monday, there were 29,437 confirmed cases — including 12 more in Barrow County since Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 167, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Twenty-six cases have been confirmed in Barrow since Friday.
There have now been at least 1,217 deaths from COVID-19 across the state, including four in Barrow. The statewide mortality rate is at 4.2 percent and has held steady for more than a week.
The latest numbers for counties around Barrow include:
•Gwinnett County — 2,056 cases and 66 deaths.
•Hall County — 1,776 cases and 23 deaths.
•Clarke County — 161 cases and 13 deaths.
•Walton County — 136 cases and four deaths.
•Jackson County — 111 cases and two deaths.
•Oconee County — 65 cases and no deaths.
•Banks County — 29 cases and no deaths.
•Madison County — 26 cases and one death.
State officials have acknowledged a lag of up to two weeks in the reporting and confirming of cases and deaths.
And while the state currently has confirmed 5,537 hospitalizations, that number only accounts for people who were hospitalized at the time they tested positive.
The latest report says 44 Barrow County residents have been hospitalized, but Northeast Georgia Health System officials said Monday that 116 Barrow residents have been hospitalized across the system's facilities and four have died.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, there were 13 patients currently being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Another three patients being treated were awaiting their test results. Twenty-one patients who have had COVID-19 have been treated at and released from NGMC Barrow.
Across the entire health system, 183 patients either with or suspected of having COVID-19 were being treated as of Monday afternoon. That number was down from 264 on Friday, and 348 people had been discharged from the hospitals since the start of the outbreak. Forty-three people have died at NGHS facilities.
Nationwide, there were nearly 1.2 million confirmed cases and more than 68,000 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the latest numbers from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
