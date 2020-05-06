Nineteen more coronavirus cases in Barrow County have been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health since Tuesday night — bringing the countywide total to 196 since the start of the outbreak — and the statewide death toll has eclipsed 1,300.
According to the latest figures from the DPH, there were 30,696 confirmed cases statewide and at least 1,311 deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Five deaths in Barrow County have been confirmed by the DPH.
The latest numbers for counties around Barrow include:
•Gwinnett County — 2,225 cases and 80 deaths.
•Hall County — 1,907 cases and 27 deaths.
•Clarke County — 174 cases and 13 deaths.
•Walton County — 142 cases and five deaths.
•Jackson County — 116 cases and three deaths.
•Oconee County — 67 cases and no deaths.
•Banks County — 32 cases and no deaths.
•Madison County — 27 cases and one death.
The numbers have continued to increase as the number of tests has steadily grown to past 204,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The numbers aren't a real-time reflection of the pandemic in Georgia as state officials have acknowledged a reporting lag of up to two weeks.
According to the latest numbers from Northeast Georgia Health System, 224 patients either confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having it and awaiting test results were being treated across its hospitals and other facilities as of Wednesday morning, up from 203 on Tuesday. Those numbers included 11 patients positive for COVID-19 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
The system reported Wednesday morning that 388 patients have now been discharged from its facilities and reported four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 49.
Nationwide, there were more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and nearly 72,000 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES REPORT MORE CASES.
According to the latest Georgia Department of Community Health report on long-term care facilities around the state released Tuesday night, there have now been 38 confirmed cases at Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation on East May Street. Twenty-three of the cases are employees and 15 are residents.
The number of residents testing positive has increased sharply since the Georgia National Guard conducted tests on all residents last week. The first death of a resident at the facility confirmed to be from COVID-19 was reported by the DCH on Monday.
Also Tuesday, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed at Mulberry Grove in Statham and was listed as an employee. No residents there had tested positive as of the Tuesday report. The DCH issues its reports nightly.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.